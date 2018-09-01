For most Americans, the economic surge that President Donald Trump inherited from his predecessor is a testament to the nation’s job-market recovery since the Great Recession. But key indicators suggest something fundamental is still lacking in people’s lives: money.
The existence of an apparently strong economy amid ongoing, tight finances for millions of Americans helps explain why the Federal Reserve remains so cautious about raising interest rates to brake inflation. Usually when the unemployment rate dips below 4.5 percent — effectively full employment — workers with bulging wallets go on spending sprees, causing consumer prices to spike.
That isn’t happening, largely because wages aren’t growing at a rate commensurate with the value employers should place on workers during a time of labor scarcity. Maybe it’s corporate greed, or a reluctance to let go of cash reserves for fear of future economic instability.
The result, for a large percentage of workers, is financial strife even when others enjoy economic good times. A new survey by the Urban Institute underscores how hard it continues to be for hard-working people on the low end of the pay scale. The old trope that people wouldn’t have these problems if they just worked harder simply doesn’t apply. They’re working hard, often at more than one job, yet still can’t pay the bills.
Among 7,600 adults in the Urban Institute survey, more than 23 percent of households reported having struggled during 2017 to put food on the table. For 40 percent, scarce financial resources forced them at some point to choose between buying food, paying rent and utilities or covering medical expenses.
About 18 percent of respondents said they couldn’t fully pay a family medical bill or delayed medical care because of the cost. Thirteen percent reported missing a utility bill payment at some point during the year. Ten percent either were late on housing payments or missed them altogether — up from 8.5 percent reported in 2013.
The survey also reported elevated psychological stress levels among adults with dramatic increases the closer the respondents were to the poverty line.
The results underscore how woefully inadequate the current $7.25-per-hour federal minimum wage is and why businesses must step up their pay scales even if Congress won’t mandate it. Missouri voters will have their say in November with Prop B, which would require gradual increases in the state minimum wage to $12 per hour by 2023.
For all of Trump’s boasting about the economic jolt of his $1.5 trillion tax cut, employers have failed to consistently translate their savings into higher worker pay.
The logic of corporate greed escapes us. Any business that thrives on consumer spending must understand that wage levels determine disposable income — and whether people buy your products or are forced to steer that money toward more essential needs. Higher wages create economic churn. Offering better pay isn’t a leap of faith; it’s an investment that will yield long-term, reliable growth.