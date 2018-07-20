It appears likely North Dakotans will vote in November on legalizing recreational marijuana. Supporters of a legalization measure recently delivered petitions to the secretary of state’s office. They needed 13,452 signatures and turned in 18,700. If the office verifies the signatures the measure goes on the ballot.
Many are predicting the measure will pass just as a one allowing the medical use of marijuana was approved nearly two years ago. That measure underwent extensive revisions by the Legislature and a rules process by the state health department. Medical marijuana may be available by the time voters go to the polls in November. If North Dakotans approve legalization, legislators may be tempted to tweak the measure. If so, the legal ramifications are boundless.
The Tribune editorial board isn’t convinced legalization is a sure thing. While supporters cite approval of medical marijuana as an indication of public willingness for legalization, there’s likely to be organized opposition during the campaign. Opponents will highlight what they consider problems encountered by states that have legalized marijuana. It’s also a case of which side can draw the most voters. The Heidi Heitkamp-Kevin Cramer Senate race could drive voter turnout.
The Tribune isn’t supportive of the total legalization of marijuana. At the same time, we would support decriminalization of most marijuana offenses. Sending people to jail for possession of small amounts of marijuana doesn’t make sense. A citation and fine would be enough. In cases where the use of marijuana threatens others, such as impaired driving, there should be stiffer penalties.
"Our bill is a good bill. It's a bill that's workable from day one, it makes sense, it's going to create massive ag revenue ... I'm just excited. I'm at a loss for words," Dave Owen, chairperson of the ND Legalization Initiative, said when handing in the petitions.
Others point to a number of issues about the measure that bother them. They argue the present law prohibiting driving while impaired by marijuana will be eliminated; that smoking marijuana in public places would be allowed; neglect and endangerment laws relating to children would be abrogated; and wording involving those under 21 getting marijuana is unclear.
Whether those arguments are correct or not, if the measure passes it gives legislators a number of reasons to review the measure. North Dakotans could be facing another two years of hearings, debates and arguments over the measure. That would be unfortunate because voters expect results when they approve a measure. When the Legislature intervenes they feel like what they supported has been hijacked.
There needs to be reasoned debates and forums over the measure before the election. People need a clear understanding of what they are voting on and whether a legislative review is likely. To be fair, lawmakers need to give an indication of what they will do if the measure passes.
The Senate race will no doubt garner the most attention leading up to the November vote. The marijuana measure shouldn’t be allowed to slip under the radar. It needs a serious debate.