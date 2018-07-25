North Dakota’s making another attempt to get the federal government to reimburse the state for the costs of handling the Dakota Access Pipeline protests. How much luck the state will have remains questionable.
On Friday, Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem filed a claim seeking $38 million from the federal government, citing the failure of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to contain the protests.
Stenehjem argues the corps allowed protesters to camp on federal land illegally without a permit. They also allowed protesters to erect structures. This resulted in the camp growing and the establishment of other camps. The number of protesters reached the thousands at one time. They became self-sufficient communities with even a school.
With the growth of the camps the protests expanded to along Highway 6 and into construction sites. Law enforcement increased with the intensity of the protests. The protests began in August 2016 and continued through February 2017.
When it was over, the state argues the total cost of enforcement was slightly more than $38 million. This involved state, county and local agencies along with law enforcement from other states.
Stenehjem’s claim says an estimated 1,400 law enforcement officers and 300 other personnel from 11 states and 23 state agencies responded to the protests.
The pipeline project had national and even international implications. A little more than a year after the pipeline became operational the results can be seen. More oil has been moving by pipeline reducing the rail and truck traffic across the country. This, the Tribune believes, is a safer way to move oil.
“The corps is responsible for maintaining order and safety on lands that it manages," Stenehjem told reporter Amy Dalrymple. We agree.
While it was fascinating to see all the tribes gather as a unified force, it became more than a pipeline protest. Other tribal issues and complaints were raised and the early tribal unity on display faded.
North Dakota law enforcement, especially county and local agencies, weren’t prepared for a protest of this size. Looking back there are things that could have been done differently.
The obvious one: the corps should have evicted the protesters immediately when their numbers were small. Once the corps allowed them to stay on the land they gained momentum. The protests also became tangled in national politics and North Dakota was left responding.
Just because Stenehjem filed a claim doesn’t mean a resolution is near. The federal government has six months to reply and if no agreement is reached, the state can file a lawsuit.
The attorney general hopes for a settlement, but so far the government hasn’t been very responsive. The Department of Justice did give $10 million to help reimburse North Dakota for protest costs and Dakota Access Pipeline LLC donated $15 million to the state to help pay for the protests.
It’s likely the state will have to sue to get paid for the protest costs. We have come this far, so if necessary, the state should sue. Hopefully, the government will realize the corps’ error and reach a settlement and the cost of a lawsuit can be avoided.