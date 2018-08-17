State employees are going to have to live without their cellphones while driving. Under a new state policy, employees are prohibited from using cellphones while driving state vehicles or their personal vehicles while working.
It’s part of the state’s “Vision Zero” traffic safety program, an effort to reach zero traffic fatalities. The campaign includes public education, working with lawmakers on state policy, technology advancements and infrastructure improvements. The Tribune Editorial Board believes it’s a goal worth pursuing and the cellphone directive makes sense.
State law prohibits drivers from sending text messages and emails, but it includes exceptions for entering phone numbers and using hands-free features. Not allowing state employees to use cellphones while driving sets an example for other drivers. Those who don’t believe drivers are distracted while using cellphones are fooling themselves.
It’s a common situation to see a string of vehicles behind a motorist who’s happily chatting on the phone while going real slow to be safe. Instead of being safe, the driver is creating a hazard. Or the cellphone user may not slow down and not pay attention to traffic. Too many drivers begin a call as they start making their commute or head to a social event or business call.
State employees are being told to pull over to the side of the road if they need to take a call or make one. It’s a good way to avoid distractions. It’s unlikely the Legislature will turn the policy into law. North Dakotans prize their freedom and balk at anything they feel restricts their personal decision-making.
When Gov. Doug Burgum announced the “Vision Zero” campaign in January he said he would support changing the state’s seat belt law into a primary law. North Dakota has a secondary seat belt law, meaning law enforcement officers may only issue a ticket for not wearing one when another traffic violation takes place. Changing that to a primary law would allow officers to ticket drivers and passengers for failing to wear a seat belt even if they didn't commit another offense.
Burgum’s suggestion drew a reaction from some legislators that the change wouldn’t happen. Republican Sen. Lonnie Laffen, chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee, said, "I can't imagine not wearing a seat belt, but at the same time I just don't like seeing government rule everybody's lives."
The Tribune values personal freedom, but following safe practices seems logical. Not wearing a seat belt, not using a helmet when riding a motorcycle and making calls while driving aren’t safe things to do. North Dakotans need to give serious consideration over what comes first, their safety or personal freedom.