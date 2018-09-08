Last week, some good news came to an industry that really needed it.
The U.S. International Trade Commission on Aug. 29 blocked tariffs on imported newsprint — the very paper the American News and Farm Forum are printed on.
The commission found that American newsprint producers (more on that in a minute) were not harmed by imports from Canadian paper mills.
This is certainly a win for newspapers of all sizes, but especially local papers. The smaller ones were threatened with closure because of the rising costs of newsprint in anticipation of the tariffs. In Aberdeen, seven jobs were lost at the American News and Farm Forum in layoffs associated with the tariffs and other costs.
South Dakota's congressional delegation deserves our thanks and the thanks of our communities.
U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem, R-S.D., this summer introduced the PRINT Act, which would have halted the implementation of newsprint tariffs for further study.
"All but one U.S.-based paper mill opposed the tariffs, and small-town South Dakota newspapers told me the costs were too much to bear, so I pushed back," Noem wrote in her weekly column.
"I also joined Sens. Thune and Rounds in a letter to David Johanson, chairman of the International Trade Commission (ITC), urging him to reject the tariffs. In late August, the ITC agreed to our request and nullified the tariffs, delivering an important victory for hometown newspapers, for the small-town businesses who advertise in those papers, and for consumers in South Dakota."
The rejection of the tariffs by the commission protects U.S. businesses that rely on Canada to produce the paper needed for newspapers, books, fliers, phone books and so much more.
The tariff issue was raised by one U.S. newsprint paper mill, NORPAC. Though based in Washington state, NORPAC is owned by a New York-based hedge fund.
It should frighten all Americans that a lone business — granted, one that has the ear of the right people — can get so close to destroying an entire industry. These tariffs would have been devastating to newspapers, sure, but also to businesses up and down the supply chain.
And NORPAC still wouldn't be able to compete: The tariffs would not have leveled the playing field. The newsprint tariff would have canceled the game and paved over the field. Who would NORPAC sell newsprint to if printing was no longer economically feasible on that reduced scale? That paper mill would see its own costs skyrocket, which would then be passed on to its few customers.
This attempt by NORPAC's owners should be a warning about the unintended (and intended) results from tariffs.
Newsprint is one of the two biggest costs associated with publishing a newspaper (employees being the other one). Canada has long been home to the types of mills that accommodate newsprint production in North America.
American companies do not need more hurdles to be able to do business in a cost-effective, efficient manner.
And U.S. trade policy should not be set by one business that is unable to compete in the global market.