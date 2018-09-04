The time for compromise on a health care bill was long ago. The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, more commonly known as the Affordable Care Act or Obamacare, was born out of the failure of compromise in 2010.
After Democrats and Republicans failed to reach an agreement, the Democrats forced through the Affordable Care Act and President Barack Obama signed it on March 23, 2010. It has been a source of contention since then and has been blamed for the defeat of many Democrats, including Rep. Earl Pomeroy, D-N.D., in the following election.
Eight years later the political battle continues to rage. Last Wednesday, several Republicans held a press conference in Bismarck to defend their opposition to the ACA and attack Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp’s position on the law. Republicans used the gathering to argue they favor protection for people with pre-existing conditions, defend the state’s role in a court effort to overturn the ACA and assure North Dakotans about Medicaid expansion.
Rep. Kevin Cramer, Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford, Sen. Kelly Armstrong, of Dickinson, and State Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread took part in the Republican press conference. Cramer is challenging Heitkamp for her Senate seat and Armstrong is running against Mac Schneider for the U.S. House.
Heitkamp and Schneider criticized congressional Republicans for lacking a replacement plan for the ACA and Cramer countered that a bill that’s “Graham-Cassidy like” could come up in Congress with more flexibility and block grants for states along with protection for people with pre-existing conditions.
Each side accused the other of playing politics with health care.
That’s the problem, for eight years Congress has been unable to reach agreement on changes to health care. Attempts at compromise have been blocked by different factions in Congress unwilling to budge on a variety of principles. Lawmakers don’t want to appear to be on the losing side or to have given up too much.
This won’t happen, but it would be interesting if Heitkamp and Cramer used part of the campaign to discuss what they can agree on with a health care bill. They could try to plant the seeds of a compromise bill. This won’t occur because they are trying to accentuate their differences for the voters. Still, it would be good example for the nation if they did try.
The nation shouldn’t have to wait more than eight years to resolve the uncertainty surrounding health care. However, the North Dakota Senate race and other congressional races around the country indicate that’s what will happen. That’s unfortunate for everyone.