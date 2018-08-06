Brown County is right to exercise a little caution with a liquor, wine and hors d'oeuvres sampling set before the Aug. 15 Granger Smith concert at the Larry Gerlach Grandstand during the county fair.
Fair officials and county commissioners are letting the Best Western Ramkota Hotel and Convention Center handle the event. The commission signed off on the idea during a meeting about two weeks ago.
Under the agreement, the Best Western Ramkota gets any profits — or swallows any losses.
And it leaves liability insurance and other concerns up to the private business rather than the fair and the county.
At least until we get a chance to see how this works and how popular it is, that seems like a wise idea.
Given the talk the past few years — this is not the first time a whiskey event has been suggested — this seems like it could be baby step toward expanding alcohol options at the grandstand during Brown County Fair week entertainment.
That could be a dicey proposition for our family-friendly fair. Of course beer has always been sold at grandstand shows, in the Clubhouse beer garden and at Centennial Village. Whiskey — or other hard liquors — seem like a different kind of game.
To be clear, it's never been suggested that liquor sales be allowed during concerts or the Dacotah Stampede Rodeo. All of the discussion has involved offering samples in a special area like a nearby tent. That's the way to do it — in a controlled environment and probably with an extra cost attached.
For one thing, that should ease the burden on law officers. And it should keep the booze out of the hands and mouths of minors.
Without question a few beers get passed along to underage concertgoers during the fair. Once the lights go down and the sun sets, it's unreasonable to believe that officers and fair officials will catch every such instance. It's just impossible.
But there's no reason to make the jobs of those people — who already log long and often unappreciated hours during fair week — more difficult.
Beyond that, members of the law enforcement community have previously expressed concerns about liquor being served at concerts or other fair-related events.
Finding licensed officers to work fair security has been a problem in the recent past. No need to make that task more difficult.
There's no harm in seeing how a sampling event goes. We expect the response will be good. But racing toward expanding alcohol options at the fair seems both unnecessary and unwise.