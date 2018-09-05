According to an Aug. 20 BBC News and World Health Organization report, cases of measles in Europe have hit a record high in the first half of 2018 with more than 41,000 infected and 37 deaths. The widespread infection in Europe is largely due to people traveling to outbreak areas.
This report should get our attention in the United States.
It should pique interest in South Dakota, in particular, because this report comes right after a statewide conference presented data showing South Dakota slipping behind the national rate for early-childhood immunizations.
Our state fell far below the goal of 80 percent. This decline is a trend which now shows South Dakota and the nation at just above 70 percent.
This puts us at risk of an outbreak similar to the situation in Europe. The vaccination for measles (MMR) can prevent the infection if children are properly immunized starting around their first birthday. But, according to the data, about 30 percent of children in South Dakota are not protected.
At the conference, state epidemiologist Joshua Clayton suggested that a contributing factor for the decline is "hesitant parents." Conference speaker Dr. Barbara Pahud also focused her presentation on vaccine hesitancy. This hesitancy refers to a movement where parents choose not to vaccinate or to only partially vaccinate their children. Today, more and more parents are questioning whether the benefits of vaccinating outweigh the risks. This argument is quite polarized with a majority of the medical community claiming vaccinations pose little risk versus a vocal section of the parenting community that views the increased vaccination schedule as intrusive, unnatural, unnecessary and/or dangerous.
The South Dakota conference focused on providing information to health providers to foster an acceptance of vaccination among this sector of caregivers. For hesitant yet involved parents, this seems like a smart move to help increase the percentage of vaccinated children.
However, it also assumes that vaccine hesitancy is the only factor in the downward trend. There are certainly other aspects that we should be exploring to increase our rate.
First, do all parents understand the vigorous immunization schedule that the medical community advises? This includes well-check visits at birth, one month, two months, four months, six months, nine months, 1 year, 1.5 year and every year until the child reaches school age. For busy parents and grandparents, this can be daunting. Missing one of these vaccination visits may often be out of absentmindedness or necessity rather than based on a position against vaccinations.
Moreover, vaccinating can be expensive. While most health insurance, presuming you have it, will cover vaccinations, parents are still required to foot the bill for copays and other administration fees. Parents who are uninsured or under-insured do have the option to apply for Medicaid assistance, but, again, parents are required to jump through all sorts of hoops. .
At the recent conference, the state seemed focused on convincing hesitant parents. Let's not forget about this other important sector of our parenting population. Caregivers who may not have knowledge, support, funds, or reasonable access to vaccinations should be receiving equal focus if we really want to reverse this trend and keep our communities healthy.