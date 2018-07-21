No matter how you break down the numbers, the tariffs instituted by the White House have been bad business for American farmers and ranchers.
Few states have felt this pain more acutely than Nebraska, where one in four jobs is supported by agriculture. A variety of obstacles, from low commodity prices to the high cost of land, have hurt the state’s producers in recent years.
But, unlike the ebb and flow of market forces, this widespread, pressing crisis to the industry has been entirely self-inflicted — and for no good reason.
This only compounds the problems faced by Nebraska’s farm and ranch families.
Even before this burgeoning, purposeless trade war entered the picture, the U.S. Department of Agriculture forecast that nationwide farm income would fall to $60 billion — half of what it was five years. Now, the Associated Press reports, that forecast is assumed to be very optimistic given the developments that followed.
Four of the United States’ five largest agricultural export markets in 2017 — Canada, Mexico, the European Union and China — per the USDA, have responded with some form of retaliatory tariffs. All of those include at least some element that targets core farm products, such as corn, pork and soybeans, with most farmers expected to lose money on those outputs this year.
Cash prices for soybeans, a crop for which Nebraska ranked fifth in total exports with nearly $1.4 billion in 2015, are down more than $2 per bushel since March, reaching the lowest prices in a decade. The National Pork Producers Council, meanwhile, anticipates its industry will see losses of $2 billion, which averages to $18 per hog.
All of this instability has led some farmers and ranchers to exit the industry. Other ag producers said potential for major losses, too, has reduced some banks’ willingness to loan money to some farm operations.
Tariff-free trade is a cornerstone of conservative economic policy. Central to that is a belief in the free market, rather than government intervention in picking winners and losers, spurring innovation and competition that yield better prices for consumers.
Punitive tariffs — paradoxically invoked under the “national security” exemption, with billions of dollars more announced last week — are bad for Nebraska and weaken the economic security of the entire region. As the world’s population grows, someone needs to feed, power and provide goods for our fellow humans. Nebraska farmers are at the forefront of that endeavor.
Agriculture stands to lose more than nearly any other industry under this escalating trade war that’s taken aim at allies as well as rivals. The president’s words on the campaign trail appealed to many farmers and ranchers; now, it’s time his actions did the same.