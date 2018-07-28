A perfect illustration of the quagmire that is President Donald Trump’s trade war is the fact that, even as he visited a Metro East steel factory Thursday that’s been helped by that war, his administration is preparing to dole out $12 billion to American farmers who have been hurt by it.
The administration this year unilaterally erected billions of dollars in tariffs against other countries as punishment for various real and imagined offenses. In some cases, like China, there are genuine trade issues that, while serious, aren’t solved by tariffs. In other cases, as with Trump’s bizarre claim of a $100 billion U.S. trade deficit with Canada, or that U.S. national security is at stake because of lagging steel production, it appears to be based on nothing. (The U.S. has a trade surplus with Canada.)
Trump’s visit Thursday to the U.S. Steel Corp. mill at Granite City will yield some potent public relations. The mill, shuttered in 2015 with a loss of 2,000 jobs, has reopened this year with 800 workers after Trump announced his 25 percent tariff on imported steel, which makes it easier for the mill to undercut foreign competitors.
But Trump presumably won’t be crossing the state line to Poplar Bluff, Missouri., where Mid Continent Nail Corp. has laid off 60 workers and put hundreds more on notice. The factory’s steel comes from its Mexican corporate owner, so the steel tariff is pricing Mid Continent’s nails out of the market and its American workers out of their jobs.
Trump will be joined in Granite City by U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Illinois., a top Democratic target this year. Bost will no doubt thank Trump profusely for how his policies have helped the steel plant — while not mentioning the ocean of farmland around it that is suddenly in need of a federal bailout.
Farmers are getting hammered by China’s $34 billion in retaliatory tariffs, which are there because of Trump’s tariffs and nothing else. The administration’s $12 billion bailout, if it actually comes to fruition, would be an unusual move that has prompted varied reaction, little of it good.
“A Band-Aid on a broken leg,” one farmer told CNN. Multiple Republican legislators have blasted it. Trade experts say it constitutes the very type of unfair trade practice that the U.S. scolds other countries about. And how long will it be before other industries limp off the battlefield of Trump’s trade war wanting their own bailouts?
Trump will exaggerate our trade situation as a war for survival, but it is actually a war of choice. This wasn’t the result of some looming conflict that required drastic action; this was the result of Trump provoking conflict for the sake of conflict. Which, frighteningly, could serve as this president’s mantra not just on trade, but on everything.