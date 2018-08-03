When past efforts to classify texting while driving as a primary offense came before the Nebraska Legislature, the Journal Star editorial board expressed opposition.
Those bills had been written in ways that wouldn’t necessarily have yielded the desired safety improvements. Other efforts were filibustered. Furthermore, concerns that such laws could lead to racial profiling of drivers of color by law enforcement aren’t without merit.
However, the unchecked growth of cellphones has meant they more and more frequently end up in drivers’ hands for reasons that are illegal — but not on grounds where police can pull the motorist over.
As at least one state senator has suggested in recent weeks, it’s time to look into giving some teeth to Nebraska’s woefully weak law.
At this point, it’s a matter of bolstering safety for all Nebraskans when they’re on the road, as the Cornhusker State is one of only four (South Dakota is another) where the offense is secondary, meaning law enforcement would need to observe another infraction before performing a traffic stop.
Part of this need is anecdotal. Anyone who’s driven 75 mph — or higher, per Nebraska’s unofficial custom — on Interstate 80 has glanced at the car next to them only to see that driver distracted by a cellphone. No survey exists to measure the precise number of Nebraska motorists who text and drive, but the number is guaranteed to be too high.
From a numbers perspective, distracted driving crashes are up nearly a third in the state from between 2007 and 2017, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, with each of the last four years setting records. While cellphone distractions make up only a part of that total, two of the highest crash totals occurred in the past three years.
Ralston Sen. Merv Riepe suggested to the Associated Press that Nebraska could be modeling its tougher law after Iowa, which recently passed a common-sense measure after it was prioritized by former Gov. Terry Branstad.
The law, passed by a state legislature with smaller Republican majorities than Nebraska’s officially nonpartisan body, made texting while driving a misdemeanor with a fine of around $100.
Notably, infractions don’t come with points against a driver’s license. The law’s wording, while not perfect in addressing calls and navigation, bans drivers from sending or viewing both text messages and other forms of communication, such as social media and games.
When Iowa’s stricter law took effect last July, an editorial noted it could be an “inspiration” toward action in Nebraska, which has long had some of the laxest motor vehicle safety laws in the nation. The state’s ineffectual seat belt law — also a secondary offense — provides a prime example.
This year, however, the Nebraska Legislature toughened its child-restraint laws.
Perhaps another such safety improvement — one with far greater impact — could be achieved when senators reconvene in January.