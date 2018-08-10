Remember when members of Congress actually voted to reduce — or at least slow — growth of America’s national debt?
Twenty years ago, this nation had a budget surplus that reduced our need to borrow.
In 2018, despite a growing economy, the gap between what the government collects and what it spends has kept increasing. Part of the budget gap is due to increased spending, part of it is reduced revenues, chiefly through the corporate and individual tax cuts enacted in December.
After the Republican majority and Congress enacted income tax cuts that are projected to increase federal deficit spending by more than $1.7 trillion over the coming decade, Congress passed a belated 2018 budget that also adds to the deficit. The Trump administration is floating an idea to reduce taxes further on investment income, and in one week of July, the U.S. House passed a series of health care bills that will result in higher federal government costs and lower income tax collections. For example, the House voted to repeal a 2.3 percent tax on medical devices. Another bill, which was supported by Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney and Montana Rep. Greg Gianforte, would add billions per year to the federal deficit by expanding tax-advantaged flexible spending accounts.
The problem is that none of this legislation is paid for; it all would have to be financed by more debt.
The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a nonprofit, bipartisan good government organization, has posted a nifty “Fix the Debt” tool (online at billingsgazette.com with this Gazette opinion) that lets anybody take stab at making the hard choices needed to significantly reduce our national debt.
There are no easy choices: Raise taxes or cut military spending or curb veterans benefits, abandon federal K-12 education funding or slash aid to college students, shift costs to states, discontinue health insurance subsidies for middle income Americans, stop covering poor people on Medicaid, reduce Medicare and Social Security benefits or charge enrollees more.
Many Americans may believe that Social Security isn’t part of the budget crunch because it’s funded with dedicated payroll taxes. Unfortunately, the Social Security fund is paying out benefits faster than it’s receiving payroll taxes.
According to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, Social Security costs equaled 10.4 percent of payroll in 2000, but since have risen to nearly 14 percent. The old-age fund is projected to be insolvent by 2034, according to the latest estimates from Social Security Trustees. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office has made similar projections.
In a column first published in the Telegraph in New Hampshire, Robert L. Bixby, executive director of The Concord Coalition, explained what’s at stake for younger Americans: “If you are 51 years old or younger, you are paying into a system that will be insolvent by the year you are eligible to begin receiving full benefits.
“It also means that if you are just claiming full benefits this year, the trust funds will run out when you are 82 — not an appealing prospect for someone who would find it difficult to go out and find a job.”
Insolvency will leave Social Security able to pay just 79 percent of its promised benefits, resulting in a sudden 21-percent benefit cut, said Bixby.
The Concord Coalition, founded in 1992, is a nonpartisan organization that advocates putting the national debt on a sustainable course and protecting future generations. The coalition maintains a debt clock that reported the U.S. debt was approaching $21.3 trillion as of Tuesday morning.
This summer, the Congressional Budget Office said the growing national debt “would reduce national saving and income in the long term; increase the government’s interest costs, putting more pressure on the rest of the budget; limit lawmakers’ ability to respond to unforeseen events; and increase the likelihood of a fiscal crisis.”
Congress and the Trump administration must responsibly raise revenues — taxes and fees — while carefully constraining spending. U.S leaders must reduce the budget gap that is adding every day to a debt that will bankrupt our nation — unless changes are made soon.