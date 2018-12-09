Most South Dakotans would welcome police protection. In foreign lands the reverse is true. Even in some parts of America, the secrecy cloaking police action has long ago stripped trust and bred contempt. Trust cannot live without transparency.
Citing Marsy’s Law, authorities have withheld the name of the Pennington County deputy involved in the Nov. 30 shooting of a Rapid City man. That action further clouds police transparency and threatens public trust.
Let’s be clear. There is no reason to suspect foul play in this particular incident. It’s likely the Department of Criminal Investigation will find the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Matthew John Lorenzen justified. The teen reportedly exited a rolled vehicle at the end of a police chase with a weapon in hand.
Based on that understanding, the officer deserves no punishment. But this is a big deal. A man is dead at the hands of a government officer. In the name of trust and transparency, do we not deserve to know the shooter’s identity?
On Thursday, the Pennington County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the officer who shot Lorenzen had invoked his right to privacy under Marsy’s Law. The constitutional amendment was intended to protect crime victims.
"The new constitutional amendment affords him protections as it does any victim of crime," said sheriff’s office spokeswoman Helene Duhamel.
Really? If an officer is threatened during the course of normal job duties, are they truly a victim?
This was the second time Marsy’s Law has been used to shield the name of a South Dakota officer threatened in the course of normal duties. The state Attorney General recently verified that Marsy’s Law covers police officers.
Should we now expect the names of officers to be withheld in all police shootings? And why stop there?
The vaguely worded law defines a victim as a person who suffers direct or threatened physical, psychological, or financial harm as a result of the commission or attempted commission of a crime or delinquent act.
Since nearly every action involving an officer occurs during the commission of a delinquent act, should not Marsy’s Law apply whenever an officer feels even the slightest threat?
Marsy’s Law also affords victims the right to refuse an interview, deposition or other discovery request — which means any officer involved in a fatal shooting should legally be able refuse to answer questions from DCI or any other investigative authority. Does this not raise questions about whether an officer is a victim just like any other?
Meanwhile, the manner in which the sheriff’s office withheld the deputy’s name appears in conflict with the wording of the law — whereby the rights become extended upon a victim’s request. The department lacked authority to presume an officer would invoke privacy and withhold the name before the officer requested it.
We wonder if similar rights will be afforded to the general public. DCI has yet to investigate the Nov. 30 shooting. Other than our generalized trust in police officers, we have no legal reason to disregard the possibility of an improper shooting.
If two citizens exchange gunfire, should they not be able to invoke privacy pending the outcome of an investigation, since presumably one of them fired first and the other in self defense? Would this not apply in fistfights as well?
Even before this latest protection was claimed for police, the justice system afforded officers great protection from scrutiny. Images from body cameras remain concealed. DCI overwhelmingly finds in favor of officers after an investigation. Little information from these incidents ever becomes public. The Lorenzen family may ultimately learn very little about what occurred on that fatal day.
On what basis should the public trust be justified? All organizations would prefer the public see them as unfailing, but a steady drumbeat of select facts with numerous omissions gives rise to doubt. To shoot a citizen is the most high-stakes action authorized by the government.
Most of the cherished rights we received from the founding fathers were protections against malicious actions by government. Should we now allow the government to erode liberty under the guise that police deserve to be treated as victims like all others?
In this instance, Marsy’s Law is being interpreted in ways that defy common sense.
We understand this is a difficult time for the deputy involved, but a requirement of transparency is no trivial matter.
At the very least, we need to further amend Marsy’s Law, which increasingly looks like irreparably bad policy chiseled into the state constitution. Maybe it’s possible -- due the vague wording of the law -- that the Legislature could clarify the definition of victim. Barring those remedies, it’s likely the courts will be asked to support the public’s right to know. The Legislature would be wise to instead ask the voters to repeal this failed experiment in public policy and replace it with something that works for South Dakota.