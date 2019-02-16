If you do the crime, you’re going to do the time.
For decades, that’s been the mantra in South Dakota.
But locking people up doesn’t come without a price tag. On average, it costs taxpayers $59.58 per day to incarcerate a person in state prison — an annual cost of $21,746.70.
That’s why, in 2013, with prison numbers higher than ever before and projected to grow 25 percent over the next decade, the South Dakota Legislature passed Senate Bill 70, the Public Safety Improvement Act, with nearly unanimous approval. Presumptive probation, one of the key elements of Senate Bill 70, requires that, when sentencing people for most Class 5 or Class 6 felonies — classifications that include many common low-level, non-violent drug offenses — courts are to sentence the person to probation rather than penitentiary time.
The concept of putting fewer people behind bars may seem like a difficult stance to take in a state as conservative as South Dakota. But if the state didn’t do anything to curb the rapid increase of inmates, taxpayers would be on the hook for more than $220 million to build and operate new prisons over the following decade.
Since 2013, presumptive probation has done what it was supposed to do: save taxpayer money while also keeping communities safe. The latest state analysis credits the overhaul with saving taxpayers more than $30 million.
But this year, presumptive probation is on the chopping block. Senate Bill 19, backed by Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, would repeal presumptive probation.
Why get rid of something that works?
Ravnsborg, who campaigned on a tough-on-crime agenda, says Senate Bill 19 would give discretion back to judges in regards to sentencing.
But presumptive probation is just that — a presumption. As the law is written now, judges can — and do — sentence low-level offenders to prison time if they believe it is warranted. In fact, judges sent 20 percent of people eligible for presumptive probation to the penitentiary in the 2017 budget year. Presumptive probation isn’t tying the hands of judges. It still allows them to make decisions based on their expertise and knowledge of the facts in each individual case.
While there are examples of offenders who are a true threat to public safety and require incarceration, many others are nonviolent offenders whose sentences do more harm than their underlying crimes. In fact, more than 85 percent of women incarcerated in South Dakota are nonviolent offenders, according to the South Dakota Department of Corrections.
Repealing presumptive probation would almost certainly increase our state’s prison population and tax our crowded prison facilities, which are already nearing capacity.
Tough-on-crime policies that Ravnsborg is proposing can’t fix society’s problems — especially in regards to addiction. Prison is the most restrictive, most expensive and least effective method of dealing with drugs. For many low-risk, first-time offenders, a mandatory prison sentence can increase the likelihood of future crime and recidivism. It can unnecessarily tear a family apart, hurt future job opportunities and perpetuate poverty.
We need a system that emphasizes a public health approach to drug crime instead of a “lock them up and throw away the key” mentality that does nothing to help people overcome addiction. We need a system that ensures communities have access to the treatment resources and staff they need to tackle drug addiction. We need a system that recognizes that alternatives to incarceration help families stay together and actually makes communities safer.
Repealing Senate Bill 19 and doing away with presumptive probation is not the answer.
We need serious, thoughtful legislation that wades through these tough issues and presents a solution — not a quick fix that will tear families apart, do nothing to keep us safe and cost taxpayers a lot of money while not addressing or treating the underlying causes of cyclical crime and addiction.
South Dakota should preserve the presumptive probation reforms made in 2013 and recognize that prison terms for low-level offenders cause more harm than good by preventing offenders from staying in their communities where they can work and care for their families.