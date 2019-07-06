* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tom Katus, served as a Peace Corps volunteer surveyor/engineer in President Kennedy's very first Peace Corps group, Tanganyika I (1961-63). He received his training in civil engineering from SDSM&T. He served as a state senator from Dist. 32 (2007-08).

Dr. Michael Saba served as a Peace Corps volunteer teacher in Malaysia (1965-67). He served as director of International Clinics for Sanford Hospital Systems and later for Avera Hospital Systems. He currently serves as state representative, Dist. 9.