Annie Laurie Gaylor is the co-president of the Freedom From Religion Foundation, a national nonprofit with 30,000 members across the country, including in South Dakota. Its purposes are to protect the constitutional separation between state and church, and to educate the public about matters relating to nontheism. The organization has placed eye-catching billboards in Sioux Falls and Rapid City, and is putting one up in Pierre next month, to protest the new law.