Western South Dakota has recently enjoyed a period of abundant moisture. We had plenty of rain, followed by plenty of snow. This should not distract us from the reality that we live in a semi-arid environment where drought is never more than a few months away. Clean water is the lifeblood of our tourism and ranching industries, and we must always protect our limited water resources. West River water must not be squandered or polluted.
TransCanada, a Canadian corporation with a highly questionable track record, seeks to divert 78,000,000 gallons of water from the Cheyenne River, 73,000,000 gallons from the White River, and 16,000,000 gallons from the Bad River on an annual basis. This is for construction of the Keystone XL pipeline, which would transport dirty, caustic tar sands oil from Alberta to Nebraska and beyond.
Currently, construction of the pipeline has been halted by a federal judge in Montana, because of serious environmental concerns. We do not know how long the court injunction will stay in place.
America currently has an oil glut, largely due to fracking in the Bakken and the Permian Basin, so this oil is largely intended for export, much of it to the Asian market. Unlike our neighbors in North Dakota, we receive no royalties from oil development. After construction is complete, TransCanada expects to create two or three permanent jobs in South Dakota. The pipeline would do serious environmental damage to our state without offering us any economic beneﬁts. Keep in mind that a pipeline is not the same as a new highway or a public utility, which disturbs private property for the beneﬁt of all.
In its relatively short history, TransCanada has had serious safety violations. They constructed the first Keystone pipeline, which brings tar sands oil across eastern South Dakota. That pipeline had 10 spills in its ﬁrst year, including two major spills East River: one dumped 5,000 barrels onto productive land and the other dumped 400 barrels.
Our Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) recommends granting TransCanada their permits to withdraw these massive quantities of water from our rivers. This is not surprising. The DENR has a history of acquiescing to large corporations seeking to use South Dakota's natural resources for corporate beneﬁt. But even the DENR acknowledges that such a huge diversion of water may be problematic for the White and Bad Rivers. If we have a dry year, these rivers may be out of water by June. Ranchers and other domestic users of surface water may be out of luck. TransCanada threatens to dry up shallow aquifers and alluvial wells as part of this development.
Additional water diversion is sought for TransCanada's “man camps” in Meade and Harding Counties, where construction workers will temporarily live. Considering North Dakota's recent experience, “man camps” would create social and environmental problems, including a major increase in crimes of violence and methamphetamine and other hard drugs. If protesters and “water protectors” arrive to confront TransCanada, they will be arrested as well. West River jails could be full long before the Sturgis Rally, and local counties are already contracting for jail space as far away as Faulkton, just southwest of Aberdeen. The cost to local taxpayers could be astronomical.
Before the protesters arrive, we need to have a serious conversation about the Keystone XL pipeline.
It's not in the public interest, and it's not a done deal. America is reconsidering fossil fuels as we struggle with climate and environmental consequences, and rightfully so. South Dakota should not hand over three rivers to TransCanada.