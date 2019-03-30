I had the privilege of interviewing the nominees for the 2019 Rapid City Teacher of the Year award. The nine nominees represented Rapid City Area Schools teachers from kindergarten to 12th grade, from literacy to tech ed. They were women and men, veteran teachers and those relatively new to the career. Over the course of the interviews, I realized that they shared an important trait: they all believed fervently that their ability to build relationships was key to their success.
The elementary teachers told stories about treating their students and their students’ families as their own. About riding the bus or walking home with particular students who needed some extra company. They talked about “circling up” with their class every day to find out what was going on in students’ lives and to help the students get ready to learn. About volunteering at family nights to get to know parents and siblings.
The middle school teachers made a point to bring in community members who could expose students to career options related to the subjects they taught. They partnered with local service organizations to form extracurricular clubs and give students more opportunities to learn outside of the classroom. They reached out to teachers from different subjects and different schools to collaborate.
The high school nominee exemplified the spirit of collaboration with his work in the creation of Raider Park. Seth Keene forged relationships between various department at Stevens, district administration, a local nonprofit group and the community at large.
These are, by all counts, truly effective teachers. And, after reflecting on their words, I realized they had a lesson to teach me as well. On the school board, too often I work in a bubble. Leading the district is important work and necessitates a lot of meetings with other board members and senior district leadership. But these teachers reminded me that I need to focus on forming relationships at all levels. I’ve been on the board for nearly two years now and, by far, I feel the most effective when I meet with other community members — business people, service groups, other elected leaders — and educate them on what the district is up to. When I’m done with my service on the board, my votes on the dais won’t matter nearly as much as the links I make between the district and the community.
I’d encourage the people of Rapid City to take this lesson to heart as well. The district has a new volunteer program and has many avenues for community members to take part in educating our future neighbors, employees, caretakers and friends. We will all be better off for the new relationships we form.