EVANS: Input needed on solid waste plan

During the past two years, material volume to the Rapid City Landfill has increased exponentially and our city’s surging population is driving this increase. The City Council, along with Mayor Steve Allender, department Directors and landfill staff participated in a series of meetings to discuss the situation and explore potential solutions.

To quote the Mayor, this was “the beginning of changes necessary to keep the Solid Waste Division within budget.” Ultimately, the City lacked the manpower to continue at the current service level while remaining compliant with national standards and the approved budget.

We all agreed that some drastic measures, such as reducing landfill hours, might have to be implemented. We were in collective agreement that our number one priority was to protect our workers and visitors, and one proposal was to close remote landfill sites, obviously resulting in significant savings in work hours. Even though this action would be an inconvenience to our constituents, the council members believed this to be a reasonable short-term compromise until we were again operating with full staffing.

Unfortunately, the stakeholders — citizens of Rapid City who have entrusted us with providing services that they want — were not involved in these meetings. They felt a bit differently about this plan of action, and there was an instantaneous and significant backlash. In retrospect, we should have involved the public at the germinal stages through open forums and town halls to better explain the challenges to our Solid Waste Division.

Did we forget that we serve the public first, and that community conversations are not an optional part of our job?

While Council members do rely upon the expertise of city professionals and consultants, ultimately any policy making is our responsibility. Closing the north waste site with only two days’ notice is simply bad management. As a part of council leadership, I acknowledge and apologize for this poor communication. Even more inexcusable is not having a solid plan in place that can be shared prior to taking drastic action. While I understand that our mayor feels that “having a town hall meeting every time there's a minor change is unrealistic”, this example was evidently not a minor change in the eyes of our citizens.

The City Council approved over $800,000 of taxpayer monies to develop a Solid Waste Plan.

I voted against funding that study for the same reason I have opposed several such studies and their conclusions — they lacked community input, a focused program goal and a final review process. Moving forward, we must always include citizen input, and be flexible enough to alter any plan to include that feedback.

Our formerly state-of-the-art solid waste program is currently at a crossroads — do we continue the concept of cutting-edge solid waste management like that designed by Jerry Wright and implemented in the 1990’s, or change our trajectory to one of 'good enough'?

The citizens will tell us which path to choose.

Bill Evans is the Vice President of the Rapid City Common Council. He represents Ward 2.

