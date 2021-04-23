EZRA: Solutions to water shortages

As International Earth Day closely approaches, and a dry spring creates major problems across the Great Plain states, seeking collaborative solutions is imperative and the need for change is essential.
At least three dozen wildfires in North Dakota have burned more than 20,000 acres, according to the National Drought Mitigation Center. Farmers and ranchers are understandably worried about what comes next. South Dakota is under a severe drought as we approach the growing season.
The High Plains Aquifer which is nearly equal in size to the amount of water in Lake Huron and is projected to lose water volumes of up to 70 percent within the next 50 years. This is an alarming picture to depict and digest. As a nation Israel understands how the agricultural industry is adversely impacted by both droughts and intensive weather patterns as we have heavily relied on the US for grain in the past.
The United States is not alone as other global powers including China and Europe find themselves grappling with the negative effects of climate change. All the more so, it is of particular concern in the Northern Great Plains (NGP) including North Dakota, South Dakota, and Nebraska where water is often a limiting factor. The gradual increase in temperatures have significantly altered the intensity and frequency levels of rainfall which has led to hardened surface soil.
If the global pandemic has produced any silver linings, it has been the urgency to re-imagine work structures and processes and preconceived ways of doing things.
One way to mitigate drought impacts is to explore new partnerships for investing in water and sanitation-related infrastructures and services. It is important that the emphasis be placed on availability and sharing of information about the amount, quality, distribution and access to water, as well as of the risks and use of that water.
As climate temperatures and population numbers continue to rise in the United States, so does consumption of water. The agricultural industry acts as a fundamental resource in bolstering economic growth within the Great Plains region, thereby illustrating the relevancy in finding ways to effectively mitigate potential water crises before they become critical.
From the beginning of its existence, the state of Israel had to struggle with its water source in relation to being located in the middle of a once barren desert. In today’s world, water is another area where Israel is leading the world, and if we could better share Israel’s experience and capabilities, we would be able to bring relief to many of the world’s misfortunes. In water purification and recycling and water desalination, Israel is a global power, holding a global record – close to 90% of its wastewater is purified and recycled for use in agriculture.
If this was the recycling rate in the entire world, it would massively reduce the amount of greenhouse gases, prevent environmental pollution and the destruction of natural ecosystems, and simultaneously provide treated and purified water for the environment and for use in agriculture.
It would be possible to reduce massive greenhouse gas emissions, build agricultural resilience against the climate crisis, allow more water in the natural environment to remain within the ecosystems that routinely absorb greenhouse gases, prevent unnecessary destruction of ecosystems as a result of pollution or water shortages, and more – all at the same time.
As a great partner to the United States, Israel has been committed for years to sharing knowledge, expertise and information. Israel’s partnership with America has the ability and desire to extend into mutual cooperation in regard to climate change. Opening a window of possibilities for team efforts, promoting, adapting, and changing the way we treat the environment may prove to be game-changing for both countries and the planet as a whole. Israel has a lot to share and much to learn from its greatest ally.
Increased initiatives between the U.S. and Israel in states such as Nebraska, the Dakotas and Iowa vis-à-vis water usage and agriculture can produce win-win solutions to growing challenges as we work cooperatively together. Some of the areas might include energy storage, energy infrastructure, energy-water and fossil energy.
We look forward as a nation and as a Consulate to establishing what we hope to be long lasting relationships and long-term research and development projects that can enrich the lives of the people in the Midwest, Israel, and the world.
Aviv Ezra is the Consul General of Israel to the Midwest.