FITZGERALD: Moments that renew your faith in humanity

If you asked my husband, Tim, and me what our favorite pastime is, without hesitation we would answer that it is spending time with our grandchildren, Parker and Everly. Recently, after they had “slept up to our house” we asked them what they wanted to do that morning. Rather than making blueberry pancakes, our usual, they chose eating breakfast in the park. Tim suggested going to “old” Storybook Island, and that is where we ended up.

We ate our breakfast at a picnic table then began to throw stones in the creek by the bridge. There we found the most perfect wading area where someone had built a small circle of rocks at the edge of the creek, forming a pool of clear water. The kids quickly took off their shoes and socks and waded around. Everly soon brought me a collection of rocks that she wanted to bring home. I suggested she pick just one special rock to remember her day. She thought for a moment, then said, “I am going to find the best rock ever!” and ran back in to the creek to search. Moments later, she came running up to us in excitement. “Nana, Grampie! I found a butterfly rock!” She opened her hand and, sure enough, there was a small flat stone with a beautiful monarch butterfly painted on it.