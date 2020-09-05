FITZGERALD: Moments that renew your faith in humanity

If you asked my husband, Tim, and me what our favorite pastime is, without hesitation we would answer that it is spending time with our grandchildren, Parker and Everly. Recently, after they had “slept up to our house” we asked them what they wanted to do that morning. Rather than making blueberry pancakes, our usual, they chose eating breakfast in the park. Tim suggested going to “old” Storybook Island, and that is where we ended up.
We ate our breakfast at a picnic table then began to throw stones in the creek by the bridge. There we found the most perfect wading area where someone had built a small circle of rocks at the edge of the creek, forming a pool of clear water. The kids quickly took off their shoes and socks and waded around. Everly soon brought me a collection of rocks that she wanted to bring home. I suggested she pick just one special rock to remember her day. She thought for a moment, then said, “I am going to find the best rock ever!” and ran back in to the creek to search. Moments later, she came running up to us in excitement. “Nana, Grampie! I found a butterfly rock!” She opened her hand and, sure enough, there was a small flat stone with a beautiful monarch butterfly painted on it.
I was moved by the fact that someone had taken the time to intricately paint this beautiful butterfly on this stone and then purposely placed it in the creek in the shallow water for another person to find. I wish that person could have seen the smile on Everly’s face when she found that stone. Parker then told us that he too had recently found a similar stone in the rock landscaping at the mall. That stone had “xo xo” painted on it. What a coincidence!
My purpose for writing this is two-fold. First, to thank these kind people for these wonderful acts of kindness. You truly made two young children happy. They treasure those stones. Secondly, to encourage others to remember to be kind. To every person, in every situation, at all times. It is moments like these that give me hope in humanity and encouragement during these unsure times. These people made a difference in my grandchildren’s lives. Parker and Everly learned a valuable lesson, that a simple act such as leaving a painted stone for another person to find, can lift someone’s spirit. I will encourage them to pay it forward with a similar act of kindness for another person who needs a smile. I hope this inspires you to do the same.
Nanette Fitzgerald is a nurse at Monument Health. She moved to Rapid City as a child and has lived here since.
