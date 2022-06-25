FITZGERALD: Shortage of lawyers hurts South Dakota

This is a letter current (and newly re-elected) State Representative representing District 31 Mary Fitzgerald sent to the South Dakota State Bar Association and its members on June 17.

I recently learned from the South Dakota Board of Bar Examiners that the passage rate for USD Law School graduates taking the February 2022 Bar Examination was 33%, meaning that 67% of examinees failed the Bar Examination. This statistic reflects unfairly on our state, our students, and our USD Law School.

Lawyers play an increasingly important role in our society, in our business sector, and in our democratic institutions; they are frequently the sole key for an average citizen to gain access to our legal and justice systems. I, more than most, understand the benefits of the USD Law School as an institution for the residents of our state; I have several immediate family members who are proud alumni.

Sadly, and critically, South Dakota ranks 46 out of 50 states per capita in lawyers. The shortage of lawyers in our state detrimentally affects the ability of the average citizen to access justice… and furthers the resigned and cynical belief that “justice is only attainable for the rich and powerful.”

When lawyers are in short supply, the cost for everyone increases; it’s basic supply and demand economics. Our non-compensatory bar exam (which no other state in the nation follows) is one of the contributing causes to South Dakota’s low Bar Exam passage rate. Most licensed attorneys (and the public) simply do not understand when the bar exam was changed in 2015 from a “compensatory” to a “non-compensatory” bar exam, the bar passage rate in South Dakota plummeted and never recovered.

The Bar Exam prior to 2015 was a compensatory bar exam. A compensatory bar exam establishes a minimum passing score that is obtained by combining the scores from the multiple-choice portion (Multistate Bar Examination MBE) with the written examination. The examinee does not have to obtain a minimum score on either component of the exam. South Dakota no longer uses this method of scoring.

Additionally, to make it more inequitable… and further depress the scores, South Dakota does not scale the written portion of the bar exam to the MBE. The National Conference of Bar Examiners has recommended for years that the written examination portion be scaled against the multiple-choice portion of the test. See page 50 of The Testing Column by Mark A. Albanese, Ph.D. - 2014 Director of Testing and Research for the NCBE.

The current bar exam has drastically reduced the number of lawyers licensed to practice in South Dakota. The rural areas of our state have been hit the hardest, with some counties having no lawyers. We have USD Law School graduates that have been denied licensure for absolutely no reason other than their inability to pass a bar exam that is unlike any other bar exam in the nation. The current bar exam continues to exclude hard-working and otherwise qualified USD law school graduates from being licensed to practice law. South Dakota House Bill 1073 intended to rectify these grave issues of inequity prospectively in accordance with SDCL § 2-14-21.

An ongoing and persistent low Bar Exam passage rate, which has seen little-to-no improvement since the 2015 scoring methodology change, will only further motivate the legislature to fix the problem and create positive alternatives to our unique bar exam. In accordance with the authority of our constitution Article 5 § 12, the legislature has the right to set the rules for the licensing of attorneys in our State.

With only 33% of our law school graduates passing the Bar Exam in February 2022 it is a pressing issue worthy of immediate focus and attention. The costs to the law students and the taxpayers are high; their heavy investment both warrants and demands a higher rate of success. As our Bar Exam passage rate numbers decrease, the supply of lawyers will make access to our legal system even more difficult for the average South Dakota citizen.

