FITZGERALD: Why doesn’t Rep. Goodwin want to hear from you on Convention of States?

Having known and counted Rep Goodwin as friend for over twenty years, I am shocked to again see his opposition to hearing from his Constituents. His Jul 29 letter within this paper complains about receiving many letters from the citizen patriots in District 30 asking him to support Convention of States (COS).

Politicians that refuse to hear from the people are exactly why 4.5 million Americans want to drain the swamp and support Convention of States. This grassroots movement is the positive vehicle to propose amendments for term limits, reduce government spending and runaway government. Our founding fathers knew eventually Washington would become the problem and that only the states could rebalance the enumerated powers when Congress would not fix itself.

Petition signers would be able to explain to Goodwin that both the paper and online petitions make it abundantly clear that their signature goes on a letter to their elected State legislators with the specific wording asking them to support COS. The Supreme Court has validated the requirement for Convention topics to be extremely consistent and no other topics can or will be discussed. NONE. The petition letter is consistent in keeping with Constitutional requirements.