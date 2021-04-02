FREYTAG: Voting rights are integral to democracy

While the voting issues in swing states are causing a stir nationally, it produces a small outcome locally. That's because here at home in our very expansive and sparsely populated state of South Dakota we don't have a problem with long voting lines as we are given plenty of time to cast our ballots.

Fraud hasn't been much of an issue here either, mainly because "it doesn't have to be". The upshot is; it's an issue in more populated areas where voting laws can be used as a manipulation of the vote. We all understand that producing identification to cast a vote is fair enough, just as equal access to the ballot box should be fair enough also. Well, voting access isn't afforded equally in these same states where draconian voting laws are being installed as a curtailment of Democracy.

What is going on in these states may seem of little consequence to South Dakotans but the ramifications extend to all who reside in these United States. If the manipulation of the vote is allowed to continue (through long lines at the polls) and even now become worse, then how will we keep our Democratic Republic in place? If keeping people from voting is the top priority instead of enticing them to vote, we have a "cart before the horse Democracy" and the poor horse will never perform efficiently.