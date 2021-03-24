FRYE-MUELLER: 2021 legislative session recap

The House Appropriations Chair asked to make individual bills for many of these requests so we could vote on each separately. This was a good idea to enable debate on the merits of each spending measure. I would have liked to see some relief to the taxpayers of our state, but that didn’t happen. As I have mentioned in the past, several citizen and taxpayer friendly bills were defeated during this session.

The silver lining is that some good bills made it to the Governor’s desk, with some going the less conventional way. Successful smoke outs occurred in the Senate on HB1075, HB1212, and HB1217 – which means from the committee defeat, the bill comes back to life in the (Senate or House) chamber. These three all got debate and a vote, but we lost HB1075 on the floor. This bill would have been an Anti-Red Flag Law position to protect your Second Amendment rights. HB 1212 and HB1217 were passed and sent to the Governor. HB 1217 was recently vetoed for style and form, but that seems like a stretch since her request is to delete two sections of the bill, which greatly changes the intent of the bill. Both chambers will be taking this up on March 29th, which is the day reserved for vetoed bills.