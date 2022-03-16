FRYE-MUELLER: 2022 Session wrap-up

It has been a privilege serving the citizens of our state for the last six years. Every year I meet some wonderful people who are out getting involved and being more active in our state government. The South Dakota Campground Owners Association and the people from all over our state that helped stop the Custer State Campground expansion was a great example of how your voice can matter.

Property tax relief was something that the people really needed and the excess revenue we took in should have gone back to we the taxpayers to provide that relief. Sadly, it isn’t. Speaking of taxes, the Senate killed HB1053 that could have created a new county tax to pay off any approved bond. I did vote against this bill. Adding new taxes is not acceptable, but quitting the wasteful spending is what should be happening.

I co-sponsored HB1255 which was a good bill to allow public comment at public meetings as sometimes this was not being allowed. Because of one word-“regularly”- some elected boards were denying citizens input at selected meetings where consequential votes were taking place. It was being interpreted that the two regular board meetings that are scheduled each month, such as school board or city council, were the only ones you could speak at. Monthly “study sessions” and “special meetings” that were scheduled with public notice where action and voting would be taking place wouldn’t allow the public to speak on those agenda items being discussed. This is wrong and we should be encouraging the citizens to voice their opinion. The House passed this bill and the Senate Local Government committee killed it. The killing of this bill was disrespectful of the citizens and voters need to keep that in mind.

We go back to Pierre March 28th to finish up for the session. It is an honor and a privilege to serve the citizens of our state and I am blessed to represent District 30.

Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller serves District 30.

Julie Frye-Mueller is a Republican State Representative from District 30.

