FRYE-MUELLER: An Open Letter to South Dakota Parents

Your student’s entire medical history should not have to become part of his or her educational record just so they can participate in school sports and activities. That’s what happens when you sign the current form. Your student’s medical history and records are no longer protected by federal HIPAA privacy laws when they are records in the custody of the school district. At that point, they are considered educational records, which are protected under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act – or FERPA laws. FERPA laws are far weaker and offer little protection regarding who can get access to your child’s information, share it, transfer it, etc.

Please parents, if you have already signed the SDHSAA form, consider retrieving that form and voiding it. Do not sign away your child’s medical privacy. It’s true that you have to get medical clearance to do certain jobs, but few people would want to list their employer on their HIPAA form and give them access to all of their medical history and records. When parents sign the SDHSAA Medical Release form, they are giving school district employees access to their child’s medical history and records but without the privacy protection offered by HIPAA laws. Instruct your doctor NOT to download medical information directly to the school.

Finally, check to see how your elected representatives voted on HB1104 and tell them that you want the situation corrected this year – no excuses – and you’ll be watching.

