FRYE-MUELLER: An Open Letter to South Dakota Parents

When your child’s school gives you a form to sign, please read it thoroughly and think about what permission you are giving to the school district. Don’t sign any form if you don’t understand it or if you have reservations about what it does. Parents have told me that they are given so many forms in the process of registering children for school that they don’t always take the time to read them closely – they just sign them and send them back.
One particularly dangerous form is the South Dakota High School Activities Association Medical Release form. SDHSAA requires parents to release their child’s HIPAA-protected medical information to the school district as a condition for participation in sanctioned activities. Last year in an attempt to protect the privacy of students and limit the scope of the medical information parents must provide in order for their student to participate in sports activities, I sponsored a bill to revise the SDHSAA form.
HB1104 was a good bill designed to assert parental control and put limits on the use of the student’s medical information by the school district. The bill passed the House Education Committee and was deferred twice, which gave the SDHSAA lobbyists time to work to kill the bill, which they ultimately did. I plan to bring this issue back, but in the meantime, there is no better way to protect children and their medical information than for their parents to become more aware.
Your student’s entire medical history should not have to become part of his or her educational record just so they can participate in school sports and activities. That’s what happens when you sign the current form. Your student’s medical history and records are no longer protected by federal HIPAA privacy laws when they are records in the custody of the school district. At that point, they are considered educational records, which are protected under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act – or FERPA laws. FERPA laws are far weaker and offer little protection regarding who can get access to your child’s information, share it, transfer it, etc.
Please parents, if you have already signed the SDHSAA form, consider retrieving that form and voiding it. Do not sign away your child’s medical privacy. It’s true that you have to get medical clearance to do certain jobs, but few people would want to list their employer on their HIPAA form and give them access to all of their medical history and records. When parents sign the SDHSAA Medical Release form, they are giving school district employees access to their child’s medical history and records but without the privacy protection offered by HIPAA laws. Instruct your doctor NOT to download medical information directly to the school.
Finally, check to see how your elected representatives voted on HB1104 and tell them that you want the situation corrected this year – no excuses – and you’ll be watching.
