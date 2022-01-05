FRYE-MUELLER: Draft bills are circulating as session approaches

I hope you all were able to enjoy some good relaxing family time over the Christmas and New Year holidays. It was a difficult time for our family no longer having our father with us. My thoughts and prayers are for all who have lost loved ones, but we are grateful for the memories. Dad showed us the importance of volunteering by his involvement in the community. As a legislator I work throughout the year even though we are only in session for about nine weeks.

I have enjoyed working with many of you and I will always try to help where I can. I believe that we need to have a volunteer spirit to continue our efforts even outside of session.

Our official work starts on January 11 when session commences and I would encourage you to stay informed with what your representatives and senators are working on in Pierre. There was a recent article in the Rapid City Journal that referred to me regarding an abortion bill. Many of us are pro-life in our state and our tax dollars should not be used to pay for abortions that go against our beliefs. The article was meant to be negative about me and actually backfired according to the people who have contacted me and thanked me for my efforts. There were other things in the article that were incorrect and the continued bashing of conservatives spoke volumes on the writer’s political stance.

Legislators have been sending out bill drafts for sponsors and it looks like quite a few on cannabis, marijuana, vaccines, property taxes, gun, and pro-life bills. There are many more subjects that will be brought before us and unfortunately many times there is not enough notice to let the public know so you can give input. That is the most frustrating part because we work for the citizens and your input can be valuable in our decision making. Please contact me if you have any questions on a bill.

Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller serves District 30.

