FRYE-MUELLER: Election integrity bills killed in committee

More great news for South Dakota Campground Owners Association again this last week. SB 179 was a bill brought to amend what is in place now that protects locally owned campgrounds. This year, seeing bills that compete with the private sector, was an eye opener for many as this should not be the role of the state. The sponsor of this bill stated they needed more campsites to fill the need they have in Aberdeen.

In rebuttal I asked why they didn’t reach out to their local Chamber of Commerce or Economic Development organizations. Shouldn’t these organizations be contacting and recruiting private businesses to let them know there is a need and opportunity to meet the demands for growth? Nope, government to the rescue! Some of us that were opponents to Custer State Park campground expansion were the same ones to testify against this bill as well. It was very emotional for the Director of SDCOA as the committee listened to the testimony and agreed that the private sector can take care of business. We are all extremely thankful to the ten of you that voted to send this bill to the 41st day, which killed the bill.

There was a group of citizens that took on the challenge to “canvass” Lincoln, Minnehaha and Pennington counties for voter fraud. I asked them to testify on behalf of my two election integrity bills. They did an excellent job providing information that supported both voter integrity bills. SB185, which would require the County Coroner to notify the County Auditor’s office of a death. By the end of the following month they would have the deceased’s name removed from the voter rolls. The Department of Health came forward and said this doesn’t need to be done because they are notified of deaths and they let the Secretary of State know. Well, that doesn’t ensure that the Secretary of State notifies the County Auditor’s office - who does need to know. If that were already in statute the bill would have never needed to be introduced. Why would a state department object to that? Hmmm? This bill was killed.

Regarding SB202 we amended the bill to ensure more security in the voter rolls. To maintain the accuracy of voter rolls we added a statewide voter registration list database and the United States Postal Service’s National Change of Address System (NCOA). This system identifies voters who have moved and it ensures that they are not registered in more than one state. There is more to this bill and if you would like to check it out please look up SB202A. Regarding committee action on this bill the motion was made to kill this bill from a committee member who left at the beginning of proponent testimony and came back towards the end without even hearing the majority of the testimony. Very disrespectful yet the entire committee voted to kill this bill. Why wouldn’t they want to improve security with this issue?

Thanks to all of you that showed up at the American Legion in Hot Springs on Saturday for our crackerbarrel. I appreciated both the opportunity to go over your concerns and to discuss what is going on in Pierre. One issue discussed was HB1039, which is called “the grasslands bill.” This needs to pass as our ranchers are being taxed on what they could produce rather than what they do produce. This unfair taxation has been going on for years and needs to stop.

There are more bills that I am concerned about that are still moving forward.

Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller serves District 30.

