FRYE-MUELLER: Important meetings in Rapid City

First off I would like to thank the newspapers that have covered the 30x30 land grab. I went to the meeting at the Elks Theatre on April 20 and I am grateful to the organization American Stewards Of Liberty and Trent Loos who hosted this event. If you haven’t read any of the articles, this plan calls for radical environmental activists to take over 30% of America’s lands and oceans by 2030.

This is just the first step as the international goal is called the “Half-Earth” agenda to permanently conserve 50 percent of our lands and oceans by 2050. I have packets of the information if anyone would like to reach out to me to get one. I am staying in touch with Mr. Loos and we discussed the Hill City sawmill and the National Forest Service and we have a lot to be concerned about.

I also attended the South Dakota Civics Conference Saturday, May 15. It was very informative and the presenters were excellent. Prof. Gary Sokolow teaches history, criminal justice and political science, Leah Southwell who spoke on Critical Race Theory and Jordan Mason spoke on Structures of Local Government - just to name a few of the speakers.