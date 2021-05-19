FRYE-MUELLER: Important meetings in Rapid City

First off I would like to thank the newspapers that have covered the 30x30 land grab. I went to the meeting at the Elks Theatre on April 20 and I am grateful to the organization American Stewards Of Liberty and Trent Loos who hosted this event. If you haven’t read any of the articles, this plan calls for radical environmental activists to take over 30% of America’s lands and oceans by 2030.
This is just the first step as the international goal is called the “Half-Earth” agenda to permanently conserve 50 percent of our lands and oceans by 2050. I have packets of the information if anyone would like to reach out to me to get one. I am staying in touch with Mr. Loos and we discussed the Hill City sawmill and the National Forest Service and we have a lot to be concerned about.
I also attended the South Dakota Civics Conference Saturday, May 15. It was very informative and the presenters were excellent. Prof. Gary Sokolow teaches history, criminal justice and political science, Leah Southwell who spoke on Critical Race Theory and Jordan Mason spoke on Structures of Local Government - just to name a few of the speakers.
“Stopping the Deep State’s War on America” is an event that will be coming to Rapid City at the Ramkota on Friday, June 4, at 7 p.m. Alex Newman will be letting us know what we can do to get involved and be part of the solution in helping save our country.
Another event called “The Cost Of Complacency” is on June 24 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Ramkota Hotel as well. The Keynote speaker is Glen Morgan who founded “We The Governed” and currently serves as the Executive Director for the Citizens Alliance for Property Rights.
Thursday, May 20 the Rapid City Council will be holding a meeting regarding “Home Rule.” I will also be attending and I am not for this at all. Please take the time to show up and make your voice be heard.
Julie Frye-Mueller is a State Senator from District 30.
