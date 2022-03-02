FRYE-MUELLER: Ivermectin bill killed by Senate committee

On February 23, the Senate Health and Human Services voted against protecting doctors from losing their jobs if they prescribed Ivermectin for their patients. The second most published critical care doctor in the world, Dr. Paul Marik, spoke on behalf of this bill and medical freedom. South Dakota doctors also spoke out on their Hippocratic Oath and stated they weren’t allowed to take care of their patients as they deemed best for their patients needs and recovery.

Rep. Phil Jensen did a wonderful job presenting this bill and we had many emails to support HB1267.

The same day, HB1039, known as the “grasslands” bill was also killed in Senate Taxation committee. This bill would have corrected the unfair tax assessments that the state has been charging our SD ranchers. What would you think if the state charged you for something you can produce rather than what you do produce? Our state is charging our ranchers, that have grassland for grazing, more in taxes because they believe they could potentially produce crops on that same land. It doesn’t matter that they never have grown crops it only matters what the state “believes” they could produce. We cannot continue to overcharge our ranchers as they help provide us with food security and that leads me into my next topic.

The National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility, also known as NBAF, is in its final stages of construction in Manhattan, Kansas and will be a state of the art biocontainment laboratory for the study of diseases that threaten America’s animal agriculture industry and public health. This is a level four facility, which requires the highest level of biosafety precautions, in order to perform diagnostic work and research on easily transmitted pathogens that can cause fatal disease.

This new facility will replace the current one which is on Plum Island located off the coast of Long Island, New York, and should remain there for many safety reasons. The plan to construct this has been controversial from the time it was unveiled, due to allegedly flawed cost assessments and risk assessments. Transporting diseases halfway across the country, into the heartland of American agriculture, could have devastating consequences for everyone.

The laboratory contents are believed to include highly infectious and dangerous pathogens that are transmittable from animals to humans for which there is no treatment. Conducting such research in close proximity to both susceptible wildlife and the epicenter of the American livestock industry increases the risk factor which could result in severe financial impacts and food security.

This facility is scheduled to open in 2023. Please read SCR606 which is being shared with other states around the country to bring awareness. We the people need to stop this facility from opening.

Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller serves District 30.

