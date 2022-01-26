FRYE-MUELLER: New campground in Custer isn't worth it

I would like to thank all of you that have emailed me and other legislators regarding HB1048. This bill would negatively affect both Custer State Park and the wildlife environment that is established there. To build a $10 million campground on Wildlife Loop and negatively impact what this park is known for is not worth it. People come from all over the world to visit this wildlife park.

The first time our family went to the Round Up the people next to us were from Germany. They saw the Buffalo Round Up on the internet and came here to see it first hand.

How cool is that?

But the state wants to commercialize this were we would lose some scenic atmosphere and disturb the wildlife habitat. We have seen pictures where buffalo are blocking the road and cars are just sitting there. Now lets think about the 175 campers that will be clogging up the road. Wow, won’t that be relaxing? How soon would we have to expand or rebuild the road to accommodate all of this traffic and at what cost?

Now let us look at the state verses private sector aspect. Taking tax revenue from the citizens, including those that own campground businesses that the state would be in direct competition with, is unfair. The private campground owners are expanding and meeting the demand for campsites amid the spike in tourism according to the SD Campground Owners Association (SDCOA). We don’t need government interfering when the private sector is taking care of this.

Legislators received a letter with many concerns listed from Rolland Noem. Mr. Noem was the Custer State Park Director for nearly 20 years. He detailed many valid concerns and why we should not proceed with this campground. The Black Hills Sportsmen Club issued a statement opposing the campground regarding the negative impact on the elk herds when they escape human disturbance. We have heard from other people involved with the park this will impact the migration pattern and habitat for elk.

Now let’s talk safety.

People come from all over the world to vacation in our state. We have seen from numerous YouTube videos, adults approaching buffalo and they don’t know how to respect the fact that these are wild animals. Can you imagine what would happen if a child, group of children, or anyone would be injured or killed by a wild animal? How would that look for our state with us knowing the potential dangers to them? Regarding Custer County emergency services such as law enforcement, fire department and ambulance services that are already overwhelmed, especially during tourist season.

County Commissioner, Craig Hindle, confirmed this with me.

Please contact all legislators to let them know this wildlife park is a gemto the Black Hills and our state. Please urge them to oppose HB1048 and preserve this park for generations to come. Let's keep this beautiful, natural setting and let people enjoy as they have been for years!

Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller serves District 30.

Julie Frye-Mueller is a Republican State Representative from District 30.

