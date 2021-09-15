FRYE-MUELLER: Overcoming complacency

Thanks to all of you who reach out to me and ask how you can help with what is going on in our state and country. If you are fully satisfied with every aspect of government in our world, then this article may not interest you. Today with the many circles of government that are spinning out of control, we desperately need more citizen engagement. Please pick either a local, state or federal government agency or department that you believe needs improvement. You are able to attend meetings, speak at those meetings, or write to your elected officials regarding anything that they are addressing on behalf of the citizens. This kind of participation takes time. Shifting your time and taking a couple of hours to attend a meeting or two is worth it. When someone asks you to attend a meeting does your mind go to “what excuse can I come up with to not go”? That is a huge part of complacency and contributes to the world we are living in today.