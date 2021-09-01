FRYE-MUELLER: Powell visit, Lindell's Cyber Symposium, and CRT lectures

The last two months have just flown by and I haven’t taken the time to update.
July was busy starting with Peggy’s Place when Lawrence Jones from Fox and Friends came to Keystone. I was asked to speak at the July 4th ARISE USA Tour that was also held in Keystone at the city park. That was an awesome patriotic event! Made a lot of new friends that love our special place here in the Black Hills.
I attended at least three county commission meetings, two school board meetings, and Rapid City council meetings. Two of the county commission meetings were in Meade County as the issue negatively affects New Underwood residents and they have a good reason to be concerned. I also participated in both the Buffalo Gap and Gold Discovery Days Parades. I love seeing all of the people and getting a chance to visit with constituents. Rapid City hosted the Midwest Legislative Conference July 11th through the 14th. I had never been to this conference before and didn’t care for the agenda that was being promoted as I sat and listened. The answers to the questions I asked weren’t acceptable either. To much to go into for this article. If anyone would like to know more you can always call me. I know there were even more things I attended in July but I can’t remember…my husband always tells me to “write in down” but then I think why do I need to do that? I can remember right? Oops!
August was extremely busy as well. Sidney Powell came August 5 to speak at a SD Citizens For Liberty meeting on the Arizona voter fraud. She did an excellent job and discussed what her team was dealing with regarding the process they were going through. The courts have refused to hear the evidence, so reports of no election fraud are not factual. I was blessed to be able to spend four days on and off with her and her team. We have stayed in communication with each other and I feel fortunate for that connection.
On August 9, my husband and I took off for Sioux Falls for the Mike Lindell Cyber Symposium. The event venue was well-suited for what was going on there. Eventually legislators from all 50 states showed up and a large group of us went into a private room to discuss what we can do to help. We had our first Zoom meeting last Tuesday and will be continuing every two weeks. Another great part of this is we are connecting to help share ideas for bills that will help “We the People”.
The Rapid City School Board meeting on August 23 was in a new location so more citizens can be in the room. Public comment was rushed because of the amount of speakers. I wish them luck as they address the many issues coming before them.
This last Friday and Saturday SD Citizens for Liberty hosted Dr. Duke Pesta to speak on CRT and where the acceptance of Common Core has ruined education for many students. I went to three different presentations and learned something new at each one. Parents please ask your children every day what they learned in school. Parents are the primary educators of their children so please take the time and make sure you know what they are being taught. Please look up Dr. Pesta at “freedom project.com.”
I would also add that I have been receiving numerous emails and phone calls to support a special session for HB55. The bill is a proposal that would protect employees by preventing employers and the government from mandating the COVID-19 vaccine. I am in support of this as it is a very important issue for the citizens of our state.
Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller serves District 30.
