FRYE-MUELLER: Powell visit, Lindell's Cyber Symposium, and CRT lectures

I attended at least three county commission meetings, two school board meetings, and Rapid City council meetings. Two of the county commission meetings were in Meade County as the issue negatively affects New Underwood residents and they have a good reason to be concerned. I also participated in both the Buffalo Gap and Gold Discovery Days Parades. I love seeing all of the people and getting a chance to visit with constituents. Rapid City hosted the Midwest Legislative Conference July 11th through the 14th. I had never been to this conference before and didn’t care for the agenda that was being promoted as I sat and listened. The answers to the questions I asked weren’t acceptable either. To much to go into for this article. If anyone would like to know more you can always call me. I know there were even more things I attended in July but I can’t remember…my husband always tells me to “write in down” but then I think why do I need to do that? I can remember right? Oops!