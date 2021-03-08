FRYE-MUELLER: Racing to the Finish Line for the 2021 Session

HB1217: On June 23, 1972 the enactment of Title IX occurred in our nation. This leveled the “playing field” for female athletes to have equal standing to male athletes with regard to a severe imbalance of opportunities. In 1972 there were 170,000 male athletes and only 30,000 female athletes in the NCAA. We have seen many gains made over the last 49 years to close that gap. This bill must protect the fair competition for female athletes in South Dakota for many reasons. If males are allowed to compete in female sports, several inequities arise immediately. In general, male athletes possess more strength, run faster, and exhibit more aggressive behavior – which could result in more injuries to females. A major issue of this performance gap will result in females being either overlooked or diminished in sports scholarship opportunities. I am still hopeful that chivalry is not dead and this bill passes.

I would like to close with some clarification of SB115, which attempted to clarify the statute used to assess owner occupied properties. I was in contact with two Custer County Commissioners six days before the bill was heard in Senate Taxation. An article was written that stated these commissioners only heard about it the day before. The Department of Revenue managed once again to prevent a common sense tax break for us, the taxpayers. Just because this bill was killed does not mean you don’t have options. You all have a right to petition your County Commissioners to get this issue right within your county. This is common sense and we shouldn’t be doing this to the people of this state.