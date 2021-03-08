FRYE-MUELLER: Racing to the Finish Line for the 2021 Session

As we enter our last full week of the 2021 Session, the Senate has three impactful bills that were “Smoked Out” using Rule 7:7 last week. These three bills are HB1075, HB1212, and HB1217. All three are very good bills and because the Smoke Out procedure was successful they were brought back to life for more time on the Senate Floor. When one third of the chamber (12/35) stands for a bill, it brings that respective bill for more discussion and a possible vote on the floor.
HB1075: This bill is a preventive measure to stop a Red Flag Law to be enacted which is when a simple phone call or complaint can cause law enforcement or other agencies to:
1. Make you surrender all firearms and ammunition in your possession.
2. Prohibit you from owning or possessing firearms or ammunition.
Putting this bill back into consideration was a huge success. Our Second Amendment rights need to be protected. I strongly support this bill.
HB1212: This bill is a “Stand Your Ground” bill. In today’s world where it seems the criminals have as many or more rights at times than the victims this bill strengthens the potential defense of both person and property. The legal means of resisting unlawful force against either you or a family member will be enhanced with passage of this bill. Representative Kevin Jensen, who has a business teaching self defense, is the prime sponsor of this bill. He is a subject matter expert and this is a great bill.
HB1217: On June 23, 1972 the enactment of Title IX occurred in our nation. This leveled the “playing field” for female athletes to have equal standing to male athletes with regard to a severe imbalance of opportunities. In 1972 there were 170,000 male athletes and only 30,000 female athletes in the NCAA. We have seen many gains made over the last 49 years to close that gap. This bill must protect the fair competition for female athletes in South Dakota for many reasons. If males are allowed to compete in female sports, several inequities arise immediately. In general, male athletes possess more strength, run faster, and exhibit more aggressive behavior – which could result in more injuries to females. A major issue of this performance gap will result in females being either overlooked or diminished in sports scholarship opportunities. I am still hopeful that chivalry is not dead and this bill passes.
I would like to close with some clarification of SB115, which attempted to clarify the statute used to assess owner occupied properties. I was in contact with two Custer County Commissioners six days before the bill was heard in Senate Taxation. An article was written that stated these commissioners only heard about it the day before. The Department of Revenue managed once again to prevent a common sense tax break for us, the taxpayers. Just because this bill was killed does not mean you don’t have options. You all have a right to petition your County Commissioners to get this issue right within your county. This is common sense and we shouldn’t be doing this to the people of this state.
Julie Frye-Mueller is a Republican State Representative from District 30.