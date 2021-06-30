FRYE-MUELLER: Rep. Hansen offers warning for gun owners

There was a recent change to a question on the ATF 4473 form that you must take seriously. Question 21 (e) asks; “Are you an unlawful user of, or addicted to marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance? Warning: The use or possession of marijuana remains unlawful under Federal law regardless of whether it has been legalized or decriminalized for medical or recreational purposes in the state where you reside.” There are only 2 correct answers, YES or NO.

Here is where the most critical choice of your future with regards to firearms must be made. If you answer “YES” because you have a medical marijuana card, the dealer cannot proceed with the sale, and you leave without the gun. If you have a medical card and answer “NO” you have just committed perjury on a Federal form. The penalty for this offense is 5 years in a federal prison and a $10,000 fine. So you’re still not sure if this is accurate information? There have been many cases in a number of states where people have been charged and convicted of perjury and illegal firearms possession. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, the most liberal court in the US, upheld a lower court conviction in one such case. Until a future congress makes marijuana legal you have to make a choice, own guns or use marijuana. Once you become a Federally convicted felon you can no longer own the guns you currently have, and never buy one in the future. An exception exists for those who had their records expunged or had their rights restored through the court system.