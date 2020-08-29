FRYE-MUELLER: Setting the record straight

A letter recently appeared in the Rapid City Journal that criticized me for attending a seminar to learn about the problems at the US southern border. The writer graciously retracted his letter, but I want to set the record straight for anyone else who may have made the same assumptions.
The seminar I attended was hosted by the organization “We Build the Wall, Inc.”, which made news when four people associated with that group were indicted by a US Attorney from the Southern District of New York. That District is notorious for initiating baseless charges against high-profile political targets. Most people understand that an indictment is not the same thing as evidence, and in America the standard of Justice is “innocent until PROVEN guilty”. There are already indications that the case is so groundless it may well fall apart. In today’s political climate, unsubstantiated charges are nothing new.
In his letter, the writer accused me of accepting a “free trip” and assisting a “scheme to defraud donors”. Neither of those accusations is true. While I paid for the trip myself, I could apply for travel reimbursement from the state because this was a fact-finding trip, and what I saw with my own eyes will help me make good decisions on behalf of District 30 and the state of South Dakota. My constituents should know that I have never to date taken any of the $4,000 annual travel allowance South Dakota reserves for each state legislator.
As a legislator, it is important for me to understand the source of the problems our state deals with constantly. Illegal immigration, drug addiction, child exploitation and sex trafficking are issues that we deal with every year, and those issues begin at our southern border. I accepted the invitation to attend the border seminar in order to gain more knowledge. The information we were provided by current front-line law enforcement officials like Pinal County, AZ Sheriff Mark Lamb and former Acting Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Tom Homan painted a grim picture for our future if the border is not secure. We also heard from victims of the results of open borders. Criminals who are here illegally have taken the lives of many innocent Americans.
Finally, anyone who read the account of my trip can see that I did not solicit funds for the organization; I merely asked people to “check them out” and see the successes they have achieved doing what we've been told was impossible – there’s a big difference. I appreciate very much the letter writer's willingness to talk with me and his desire to know the truth. Walls have a purpose - and so do bridges; we can build both.
Julie Frye-Mueller is a Republican State Representative from District 30.
