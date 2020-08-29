FRYE-MUELLER: Setting the record straight

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A letter recently appeared in the Rapid City Journal that criticized me for attending a seminar to learn about the problems at the US southern border. The writer graciously retracted his letter, but I want to set the record straight for anyone else who may have made the same assumptions.

The seminar I attended was hosted by the organization “We Build the Wall, Inc.”, which made news when four people associated with that group were indicted by a US Attorney from the Southern District of New York. That District is notorious for initiating baseless charges against high-profile political targets. Most people understand that an indictment is not the same thing as evidence, and in America the standard of Justice is “innocent until PROVEN guilty”. There are already indications that the case is so groundless it may well fall apart. In today’s political climate, unsubstantiated charges are nothing new.