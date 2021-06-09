FRYE-MUELLER: Staying busy over the summer

It’s finally summer! I’m sure most of us have been busy with our yards and putting in our gardens. My husband and I had a wonderful Memorial Day Weekend last week. We went up to the Black Hills National Cemetery on Sunday and on Monday went to the Memorial Service on Monday at Memorial Park in Rapid City. We are so grateful to the men and women who have served our country. Each of us have a responsibility to help maintain that freedom that they fought and died for.
That brings me to the presentation that we attended on Friday evening, by Alex Newman. “Stopping the Deep State’s War on America” was the topic of his presentation. Absolutely disgusting and frightening what the global agenda is for our country! Liberty Sentinel.org is his website and I am asking all of you to please watch. Regardless of party affiliation, is our duty to restore and protect the framework and principles our Founding Fathers established for our country!
The Red Pill Expo was held this Saturday and Sunday here in Rapid City at the Civic Center. We attended both days. This event laid out and exposed all kinds of different ways our country is being attacked from the inside. Rep. Tina Mulally and I both spoke there and also did radio interviews. We had a meeting with legislators from several states to see what issues we can work on together to help the citizens of our states. Please go to Red Pill University.org if you would like to check this entire event out as well.
Please put June 24 on your calendar for an upcoming event called “The Cost of Complacency” that is being brought to our town by Now Events.org. This will outline what complacency brought to cities like Seattle, Olympia and Portland. We need to know how to prevent the same from happening here in our state. Come learn “WHO and HOW to fight and win back our freedoms with full contact activism!” This event is 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at the Best Western Ramkota Hotel on June 24. Tickets are $20 at the door. Please don’t be complacent and come!
I would also like to remind everyone that Fall River County is have a meeting regarding Ag soils, Ag applications and Ag status. This will be on June 9 from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. at the Mueller Center. On another note, we are collectively working on a resolution to address the 30x30 land grab that the Federal government is pushing all across our country. That will be shared with all of you soon.
Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller serves District 30.
