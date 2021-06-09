FRYE-MUELLER: Staying busy over the summer

It’s finally summer! I’m sure most of us have been busy with our yards and putting in our gardens. My husband and I had a wonderful Memorial Day Weekend last week. We went up to the Black Hills National Cemetery on Sunday and on Monday went to the Memorial Service on Monday at Memorial Park in Rapid City. We are so grateful to the men and women who have served our country. Each of us have a responsibility to help maintain that freedom that they fought and died for.

That brings me to the presentation that we attended on Friday evening, by Alex Newman. “Stopping the Deep State’s War on America” was the topic of his presentation. Absolutely disgusting and frightening what the global agenda is for our country! Liberty Sentinel.org is his website and I am asking all of you to please watch. Regardless of party affiliation, is our duty to restore and protect the framework and principles our Founding Fathers established for our country!