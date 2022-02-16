FRYE-MUELLER: Successes already, challenges ahead in session

This was a busy weekend as we had three cracker barrels on Saturday. Thanks to those of you who attended and I appreciated the good conversations and questions.

As we reach the midway point in session we have both some successes and some challenges to talk about.

Successes: Thanks to hundreds of you, the Custer State Park Campground Expansion issue has been defeated. I often speak about complacency and when the people aren't watching unfavorable things can happen. This time our activism paid off - congratulations!

HB 1078, which was introduced by House Majority Leader Kent Peterson, and I was the Prime Sponsor in the Senate, passed last week. This bill added electric all-terrain vehicles to have the same privileges as gas-powered ATV's. Between the committees and both House and Senate chambers, this was a unanimous vote of "AYE" all four times plus a 60-3 final concurrence in the House for the Senate amendments. This bill is now headed to the Governor for her signature and will enhance both the sales and use of electric ATV's across our state. This was a great pro business bill.

Challenges: I am Senate Prime on HB 1267 which adds Ivermectin to the list of prescribed medicines from practitioners. This amended bill barely came out of committee on a 7-6 vote and your contact with all House members will be critical to keep the bill alive for more options to heal people.

A GF&P bill for a southern Meade County gun range, SB 175, has been re-introduced in the Senate after the House Ag & Natural Resources committee voted to kill the identical bill, HB1049, with an 8-5 vote. The opponent testimony was valid and very detailed and I encourage you to listen to it from the Senate Ag & Natural Resources Committee on Friday, Feb. 10. This bill has been sent to Joint Appropriations and you can contact that committee to weigh in.

HB 1247 is another bill in the Senate and is aimed at repealing the additional half-cent sales tax that was added a few years ago to help teachers' pay. It isn’t being used in the manner that was intended for so it should be repealed. Please look for this bill to be heard in a committee soon. Many people have contacted me on property tax relief and there are some good bills out there that hopefully will pass. Every level of government needs to get their spending under control. Government may “want” something that we the taxpayers have to fund. In turn we may “need” something for ourselves we won’t be able to fund. In my opinion, government has a huge “entitlement” attitude.

Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller serves District 30.

