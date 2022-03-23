FRYE-MUELLER: Time to solve the property tax problem

Property taxes are out of control and we need to allocate the excess revenue we have taken in and give that back to the taxpayers in property tax relief. We also need to retroactively implement lowering assessment values going back a few years.

In addition, we should actually look at what California did in 1978 with Proposition 13. The only time a property would be assessed at the higher rate is when the property sells or when new construction is finished. No surrounding properties could be negatively affected by elevated assessments unless they were sold. Property taxes are one of the topics we have as a potential summer study but I would prefer addressing this sooner with a special session.

I appreciate all of the input from the constituents in District 30 regarding numerous bills this year. I try to respond to all calls, emails and messages within a day or two. I have heard many kind words that they are both surprised and grateful that I have responded. That is our job to listen to opinions and suggestions from you and in turn give you feedback. The citizens and voters are who I work for, not special interests or the Executive Branch.

I mentioned HB1255 a few weeks ago that would allow the public to speak at public meetings. This issue is now going to the State Supreme Court because the Senate Local Government Committee killed the bill. This legislation would have just clarified that we the people can speak at public meetings that have consequential votes by that elected body. Pretty sad it is costing approximately $15,000 for a private group to fund an attorney to protect what is common sense. Big thank you to that group!

There are still serious topics I am working on even though session is over, except for Veto Day. I would like all of you to know that the welfare of our children, grandchildren and future generations is a primary concern to me and that is why I ran for office. It is my goal to insure the best possible future for them. I care deeply about what is happening in our state and nation and we all need to do our part in preserving the liberties we have. I will continue to work on both state and federal issues to help protect our way of life.

Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller serves District 30.

