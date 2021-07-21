FRYE-MUELLER: We need help in the Black Hills

After speaking with Jim Neiman, who owns the Hill City sawmill, he told me there are still large areas of the forest that remain at “high risk” for both insect infestation and wildfires. He is now extremely concerned that the NFS will restrict what the Spearfish, SD and Hulett, WY sawmills can log and force them to shut down as well. So how are we supposed to take care of the Black Hills National Forest? The forest products companies, their employees, and harvest crews have done a great job tending to the health and vitality of our forest. Millions of people come here because of the beauty here in the Black Hills.

The Hill City sawmill is going up for auction on September 15 and we need to stop that from happening!

A healthy forest needs to be logged to stay healthy. Why are we allowing the Federal Government to dictate to us when they have no consequences for the outcome? Looking at the 10th Amendment of our US Constitution one would think this exceeds the federal government’s enumerated powers and violates our state’s rights.