FRYE-MUELLER: Why I am against a Convention of States

In this week's article I will address Convention of States for those of you that support that cause.

I used to be in support of COS but decided I needed to attend a presentation on the opposing side to really understand why this is such a divisive topic. Our Constitution is a sacred document that has withstood the test of time for nearly 235 years. By opening and potentially amending the Constitution gives the opportunity for a “run-away convention.” COS supporters have even admitted “if there was a run-away convention we believe there would be 13 states to override.”

What if there isn’t?

We can’t take the chance of losing any of the valuable aspects of our constitution, especially the Bill of Rights. I am just asking those of you who support this to please attend a presentation that opposes this to find out why some legislators are not supporting this effort. In addition, I have been sent an email requesting me to sign a Pledge to Support the US Constitution (with additional verbiage) to be shared with District 30. It also states in this email that “this effort is being replicated in other districts as well.”

I have spoken with other legislators and they haven’t received anything to sign, just me, which I didn’t sign for valid reasons. Just so everyone knows we all take an oath to uphold the Constitution when we are sworn in to office and I take that oath seriously. I turned down an offer to get 1,500 votes if I agreed to switch and support COS.

What I would like to know is how come so many people get paid to support this movement and the opposition doesn’t pay anything? Opponents say “Leave our Constitution alone! There is nothing wrong with it we just need to follow it!” I agree with that.

The solution is for state legislators to enforce our state's rights and to stop federal government overreach.

As you know there are dozens of important issues that we address in the legislature such as property taxes, food security, voter integrity, government mandates, criminal justice, education, hunting, health care, veterans issues and excessive spending just to name a few. I have been dedicated to doing the best job that I can for the citizens of our state and specifically my constituents. If you have questions please call to discuss concerns with me or your legislator as we work for you.

Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller serves District 30.

Julie Frye-Mueller is a Republican State Representative from District 30.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0