This opinion piece is an ‘anatomy’ of a water use permit application in South Dakota. The party requesting a water permit first files a written water permit application with the state government. The state DANR acts as an investigator and advisor concerning any new water use application. The state Water Management Board acts as the judge and jury to determine the legality and appropriateness of an application if there are significant questions or challenges to an application. This process is used for all non-exempt water uses in which the state is by law the trustee of the water source whether the water source is ground water or surface water.

In this review I consider a pending industrial water use application. A for-profit company affiliated with a carbon capture company applied for the permit to drill and draw water for a groundwater well. The well would use up to 21 million gallons of water per year from the Dakota Aquifer, a large sandstone artesian aquifer.

The DANR has reviewed the application and has filed a written report recommending the application’s approval. Approval is a decision of the Board.

Nothing shames man’s intelligence more than when human design might be used to misuse a natural resource. This is a reason behind the concept of treating water as a public asset to be managed by the people of the state.

SD law states, “No application to [use] groundwater may be approved if...it is probable that the quantity of water withdrawn annually...will exceed the quantity of the average estimated annual recharge of water to the groundwater source.” This is the anti-mining of water provision found in the law. This is a gatekeeper statute.

A few years ago, a South Dakota circuit court handled an appeal from a decision of the Water Management Board which had approved a large water use permit. No study or modeling of the aquifer’s waters was presented by the applicant or by the state to support the application.

The parties relied on data from observation wells, which is known as a hydrograph. The court ruled that this evidence was inadequate to support a large future draw of water from the aquifer. The court stated, “The court finds it perplexing that the board chose to analyze observation well data, almost exclusively, to satisfy the requirement set out in [the gatekeeper statute].”

The court ruled that the test was, “whether it is probable that the quantity of water withdrawn annually from a groundwater source will exceed the quantity of the average estimated annual recharge of water to the groundwater source, as required by [the gatekeeper statute].

The court holds that simply looking at two hydrographs that contain three decades' worth of observations and comparing the beginning observation with the last observation does not approach the requirements of [the gatekeeper statute].”

Let us dissect some of the issues with the permit application I previously introduced.

The DANR report on the application discloses challenges facing withdrawals from the Dakota Aquifer, stating, “The long-term decline of artesian head pressure in the Dakota Aquifer over large areas of South Dakota has been a point of concern since the early 1900's. Some investigators of the Dakota Aquifer concluded the decrease in artesian head pressure is an indication of withdrawals exceeding recharge to the Dakota Aquifer.

The Water Management Board has considered this issue several times, finding that declines in artesian head pressure do not automatically indicate withdrawals from have exceeded recharge to the Dakota Aquifer (Water Rights, 2010).”

The DANR states that the primary reason for the declining head pressure in the Dakota Aquifer is "water being discharged without beneficial use through uncontrolled flowing wells." What then has the state as trustee of the waters done to address the uncontrolled flowing wells? Will these uncontrolled flows continue to cause the artesian head pressure to decline to the point where wells into the aquifer are negatively affected? Is there any calculation of how many of these wells exist?

In its review of the pending permit application, the DANR also states “No test holes or well completion reports were submitted with this application.” Considering the history of the aquifer, would not a completion report or test hole be in order?

South Dakota water law holds that waste or an unreasonable method of using a water source must be prevented, and that the conservation of water is to be exercised toward the reasonable and beneficial use of water in the interest of the people.

David Ganje is an attorney who practices natural resources, environmental and commercial law. The website is lexenergy.net