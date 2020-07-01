Ganje:Arbitration – always look a gift horse in the mouth

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mandatory arbitration is a court of last resort. When one arbitrates under mandatory arbitration there is no appeal, or even a right of reconsideration of the matter by the arbitrator if something went wrong. One’s legal rights to challenge a final arbitration decision are very limited. Consider that when a court is confronted with a non-court decision made in arbitration there is an established legal preference for approving the arbitration decision. The arbitrator’s decision is almost absolute.

I know. I have sat as an arbitrator and have represented parties in contested arbitration matters.

Arbitration is defined as an alternative to litigation in which the parties are required to put their dispute before an arbitrator. The arbitrator, for good or ill, and without the benefit of a black robe, makes the final decision on the dispute. If one’s agreement contains a mandatory arbitration clause, you can’t go to court. (There are minor exceptions, but we will save that for another sermon). A bit of information on that that sermon: I find mandatory arbitration clauses in financial contracts such as credit card agreements to often be adhesion clauses drafted by one party, the financial institution, and signed by another party of weaker authority commonly known as the consumer.