GANJE: Bankruptcy in the Bakken

If a debtor elects to reject an oil and gas lease, the lease is no longer valid, and the mineral interest is again available on the open market. Following a bankruptcy filing, a royalty holder or lessor may find themselves with the new option of leasing to a different producer who bought the assets of the bankrupt debtor. Sometimes good. Sometimes bad. Another way this could happen is if a producer is in default of the lease agreement. Under North Dakota law the obligation to pay royalties is “of the essence” in an oil and gas lease and that breach of the obligation “may constitute grounds for cancellation of the lease.” If a mineral owner shows a bankruptcy court that equity requires it, the court may cancel the contract and the mineral owner may then lease to another party. In addition to the statute, some lease agreements contain a provision allowing a landowner to terminate the lease under certain conditions. When I look at a good number of leases that owners, farmers and ranchers bring in I do not often find such a clause. But the clause gives the lessor more control regarding cancellation