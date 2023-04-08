Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for April 4

Your Two Cents for April 4

The fact that none of the area high schools participated in the recent West River science fair indicates they aren’t committed to STEM educati…

Your Two Cents for April 5

Your Two Cents for April 5

It is time that all politicians be voted out of office. We need people that will work for the people of the country. This is in all offices — …

Your Two Cents for April 7

Your Two Cents for April 7

They live among us: my neighbor is a snow plow driver for the city. The past mornings I will see his vehicle leave in the 3:30 AM time frame a…

Your Two Cents for April 1

Your Two Cents for April 1

The government helps provide housing for people who are indigent; it’s those still working, who earn just enough to live but not enough for re…

Your Two Cents for April 6

Your Two Cents for April 6

Thanks to my neighbor and an unknown good Samaritan that may live in my neighborhood. My neighbor cleaned most of the snow off my driveway yes…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio