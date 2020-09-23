GANJE: Combining departments is a mistake

Let me paint another picture. The DENR is the disciplinarian concerned with keeping the public in line on natural resource and environmental matters. The Department of Agriculture is the agency principally encouraging growth in the agricultural industry sector. On their own, both have a place and are essential. But when these two management approaches are housed under one roof natural conflict will occur.

The Department of Agriculture is a significant agency for the state. It is an active promotional spokesman for the state’s largest economic sector. Agriculture contributes 32 billion dollars to the state economy. Like it or not the DENR has the government role of a traffic cop. The DENR has too few advocates in the world of political influence. The DENR is an agency whose effectiveness political leaders would prefer to dilute. The DENR is the real target in this merger.

The DENR is patterned after and is the result of the earlier creation of the U S EPA. The purposes and origin of the DENR as well as its relationship with the EPA are lost on the current state administration. Richard Nixon established the EPA years ago to consolidate required environmental responsibilities overseen by different federal agencies all into one agency. He consolidated programs from departments including the US Department of Agriculture and the Interior Department. Nixon’s course of action had foresight. In support of the EPA as a new agency Nixon stated, “Restoring nature to its natural state is a cause beyond party and beyond factions. It has become a common cause of all the people of this country.” I do not suggest I think the EPA or DENR are anywhere near perfect. Far from it. I have my concerns and will continue to recommend that changes are in order. But a neutering job (taking the word ‘environment’ out of the title of the new merged department) is a not-too-subtle act by the administration reflecting its overall intent for the merger.