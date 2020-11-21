GANJE: Counties in retreat

Surface water drainage ordinances are just as essential to a county as mining and natural resource development ordinances. With changes and challenges over time county mining ordinances in the state have longstanding acceptance as a modern part of natural resources management. Lawrence County by way of illustration has a zoning ordinance dealing with mining operations. The ordinance involves planning and zoning as well as the granting or denial of conditional use permits. The ordinance language is not perfect, not always popular, but such natural resource regulation has been accepted by the residents of the county for some time now. The ordinance language was established to promote the health, safety and general welfare of the county. Mining regulations by a county, along with county drainage ordinances, are supported by law provided ordinance language does not frustrate the purpose of state or federal laws.

I here provide an analogy comparing drainage regulations to traffic regulations. State managed roads have traffic signs and rules of the road. City managed streets have traffic signs and rules of the road. But if no local regulations are established by a county, county roads would be unregulated, have no traffic signs and no county-created rules of the road. In the world of surface water management certain county commissioners prefer that neighbors duke it out against each other, that is: neighbor vs. neighbor or neighborhood – preferably before the Judge. Commissioners who have failed to adopt countywide drainage regulation or who have anxiously repealed existing regulations are refusing to use their local expertise and failing to use their knowledge of the local geology and geography of the county to the long term detriment of county residents. This is most particularly true where the state law of South Dakota gives counties the legal authority to exercise home rule. As canny politicians, certain recalcitrant county commissioners prefer good publicity and pats on the back to the protection for residents afforded by local rules affecting local property rights and local property owners. Counties that waive the legal right to create drainage ordinances are waiving their right to home rule.