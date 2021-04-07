GANJE: Do teachers have free speech rights?

Why should teachers today have free speech rights? Teachers get a paycheck don’t they? It is not a teacher’s place to challenge authority - that is why we elect smart people to be our representatives in government.

It is an elected representative’s job to challenge authority when such a challenge is even needed. Questioning authority should be left to these specialists. Only those in authority have the authority to challenge authority - otherwise we have social chaos.

Teachers are not in charge of society. But these professionals from time to time insert themselves into discussions on current events, social issues, and even moral questions.

As I here suggest, such issues and the job of overseeing such issues must be left to the specialists.

Elected representatives are those closest to authority and are themselves in authority. That familiarity if not cohabitation with authority is enough alone to leave these matters in their hands. We, that is the people, do not have the wherewithal and competence to properly consider current events, social issues, and moral questions. Learning to have confidence in the competence of elected representatives is quite enough.