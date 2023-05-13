Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for May 10

Your Two Cents for May 10

Good observation about the lack of grocery stores. I was recently in a town of 15,000 people in Indiana that has more grocery stores than Rapi…

Your Two Cents for May 9

Your Two Cents for May 9

Why is it only the Republicans' fault if the debt ceiling isn't raised when the President refuses to negotiate any spending cuts? I suspect th…

Your Two Cents for May 11

Your Two Cents for May 11

Regarding the American Eagle, you will notice that the wings work together for the better and survival of the Eagle. Negotiating is the balanc…

Your Two Cents for May 6

Your Two Cents for May 6

Why is it that the President doesn’t have to negotiate with the Republicans. If the President doesn’t negotiate, then he is responsible for th…

Your Two Cents for May 12

Your Two Cents for May 12

In the state we lived in before moving to SD, it charged individuals $10 apiece for paying car renewal fees in person. Pennington County charg…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio